ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said yesterday that government was trying to torture PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif by bringing him to the hospital for treatment in an armoured vehicle.

In a statement Tuesday, Marriyum said Imran was taking out shame and frustration of his failures upon Shehbaz Sharif because he was jealous of his success. She said if any harm was inflicted on Shehbaz, Imran and his ‘fascist’ mindset will be responsible.

The former information minister said only a beast can do politics over health of his political opponents. Bringing Shehbaz in armoured car when he had been suffering from severe back pain exposed Imran’s demented mindset. The people of Pakistan were witnessing what a petty, degenerate-minded shallow person Imran was, she lambasted. She said Imran was dead scared of Shehbaz. “There hasn’t been a penny worth of corruption on Shehbaz which is why Imran has now stooped to physical torture after failing to abuse the system to get his political vengeance,” she held.

She told Imran that Shehbaz’s arrest won’t get public sugar and flour back. She said Shehbaz’s arrest won’t lower the tariffs of gas, electricity nor will it bring down medicine prices. “Shehbaz’s arrest won’t hide 23 illegal foreign funding accounts,” she said further.

She was of the view that denying Shehbaz medical treatment won’t make people forget the NRO given to Aleema Khan and Jahangir Tareen. She said by illegally torturing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz won’t change the fact that how corrupt, incompetent, inept, unqualified selected Imran was. Marriyum said Imran was living in a fool’s paradise as he thught such tactics would divert people’s attention from this failed government and would give Imran an NRO.