ISLAMABAD - Dr Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is paying a two-day official visit to Pakistan from November 10-11, the Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived yesterday in Islamabad for delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and have interaction with other dignitaries. He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s visit to Pakistan forms part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

This is his fourth visit to Pakistan during the last two and a half years.Pakistan and Iran enjoy close, cordial relations founded on mutual trust and augmented by affinities of faith and culture.

Bilateral collaboration between the two countries has been growing in diverse fields, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Iranian leadership has been vocal in its steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The visit of the Foreign Minister of Iran will help further deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance understanding on various regional issues.