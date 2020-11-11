Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Embassy of Japan, in line with the PM Imran Khan’s initiative, ‘Clean-Green Pakistan,’ yesterday donated 20 Jasmine trees to Japanese Park in Islamabad.

Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, along with the State Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul planted Jasmine trees at the park during a tree plantation ceremony. Naveed Tareen Khan, Director General Environment, Capital Development Authority, was also present.

While speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador said that “Many local residents enjoy visiting this park. This became a symbol of friendship between Japan and Pakistan.” The park opened in 1985 after the then Japanese Prime Minister Nakasone visited Pakistan and donated playground equipment for the children of Pakistan as a gift from the children of Japan. In 2015 again, Japan refurbished the equipment as the equipment became old. When bamboo trees at the park had fallen due to the heavy monsoon rain this summer, Ambassador had special interest to rehabilitate the garden by donating new trees to the park.

“In order to make the park clean and beautiful, tree planting at the Japanese Park is a small contribution by the Embassy towards a Clean-Green Pakistan initiative of PM Khan,” said the Ambassador.

He also mentioned that the Embassy had planted trees at its compound last November, aiming to contribute to a clean and green Pakistan. On this occasion, the Minister and the Ambassador exchanged views on the importance of technical cooperation on the issue of climate change, especially referring to the area of next-generation solar cells, carbon recycling and electric vehicles.