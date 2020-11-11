Share:

KARACHI-Leading integrated IT solutions provider Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt.) Ltd recently put together a new WFH (work from home) policy to facilitate employees. The post-pandemic work landscape has caused most businesses to rethink and remodel their operational approach. To that end, JBS’s futuristic program is all about flexibility. With it, the company intends to fully embrace the remote and hybrid working phenomenon while doing away with the “body-in-seat mindset.” Team JBS will now have the flexibility to work from anywhere without the compulsion to clock in and clock out every day. For the most part, showing up to the office will only be required if absolutely necessary. Veqar Ul Islam, CEO, JBS, perfectly summed up what the organization is looking to accomplish with this strategy.

“The new normal is all about using technology to achieve desired outcomes. In this regard, our novel work-from-anywhere policy aims for flexibility, productivity enhancement, and trust-building so that everyone can perform to the best of their abilities. We’re also looking to reduce micro-management by doing away with the concept of seat-warmers. This will help build a more engaging and employee-centric culture. As a result, we’d be able to advance aggressively towards our strategy framework of growth, excellence, and innovation.”