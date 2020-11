Share:

LAHORE - The prime minister who pledged to change the destiny of Pakistan has even failed to alter his own old boring rhetoric in past two and half years, said Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq. Talking to party leaders here on Tuesday, he said the PTI chairman used to make tall claims to put the country on path of development, bring back looted money from abroad and introduce reforms in institutions but after spending half tenure in power his government did nothing for masses.