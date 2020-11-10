Share:

islamabad-The 41 year old actress hopped out of an SUV in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City showing off her gorgeous mane of brunette locks. Katie nailed a double denim look, wearing a chambray shirt tucked into girlfriend jeans.

Adding a pop of color to the look Katie wore a pair of yellow Bottega Veneta padded sandals. The outing came after Katie’s Vogue Australia cover was unveiled over the weekend. With a new romance flourishing with younger heartthrob chef Emilio Vitolo, 33, Katie spoke about embracing the power of ‘new beginnings’ for the cover piece. However, she did not mention her new relationship with Emilio, whom she has been seen out and about with in New York City. She did let the readers in on her family time with her parents and her 14 year old daughter Suri whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.