Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arsalan Taj on Tuesday chewed chief of Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal for his deeds in the past.

While reacting to a statement of Mustafa Kamal, he alleged that the PSP chief was the facilitator of mastermind of Baldia factory incident, according to a communiqué issued here.

Arsalan said that Kamal could not get himself cleaned by holding press conferences. He alleged that the master of China Cutting in Karachi Hamad Siddiqui was his (Kamal) closest aide.

He said that the PSP chief through political appointments destroyed departments.

He further alleged that Kamal sold parks and grounds of the city. He was the man who got only four votes from his constituency, adding that he had been rejected by the citizens of Karachi.