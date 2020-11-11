Share:

HYDERABAD-The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Tuesday announced the suspension of academic activities for three weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to LUMHS Registrar Dr Saroop Bhatia, the academic activities will remain suspended for three weeks after increasing in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

Majority of the students came from Hyderabad to attend classes in LUMHS, therefore, management had decided to close down academic activities for a period of three weeks to contain spread of COVID-19 in the university, Dr. Bhatia said.