RAWALPINDI - The Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday. RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee and officials from the High-Commission and members of the RCCI were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the business community, the High Commissioner lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region. High Commissioner Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim also appreciated RCCI for its recent tree plantation drive and assured full support from the embassy in this regard.

He said there is a need to intensify efforts for improving two-way trade between Pakistan and Malaysia that would bring far better results for their economies.