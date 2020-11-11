Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints, a leading paints manufacturing company of Pakistan, has announced a new partnership with Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings. Master Paints will be sole distributor of Axalta’s Standox and HIPIC brands in the region. Standox, one of Axalta’s premium refinish brands, is used in more than 80 countries across the globe with its innovative product systems and cutting-edge paint technology. HIPIC is a cost-effective coating solution for the mainstream segment of the market in Asia. “As one of the leading paint manufacturers in Pakistan, we are delighted to collaborate with Axalta and serve more customers in Pakistan’s ever-growing auto refinish market with premium brands that set the benchmark in the industry. We are confident that this new partnership will allow us to provide the best products to valued customers with great refinish services for many years to come,” said Sufi Muhammad Amin, CEO of Master Paints Industries Pakistan.

Fadi Medlej, Managing Director, Axalta Middle East and North Africa, said at this occasion “We are delighted to collaborate with Master Paints and look forward to a long and successful partnership serving body shops in Pakistan.”