LAHORE-Master Paints and Newage Cables won the opening matches of the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints beat FG Polo/Diamond Paints 8-7 in the sudden death (fifth) chukker. Marcos Parelo smashed in the match-winning goal in the sudden death chukker to guide his side a thrilling 8-7 triumph. He also emerged as top scorer with superb three goals while his teammates Raja Jalal Arslan and Bilal Haye thrashed three and two goals respectively. From FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Tom Brodie also played well and fired in fabulous five goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one goal each but they couldn’t help their side win the match.

Both the teams started the encounter at high pace and converted two goals each to make it 2-all. Just before the end of the first chukker, Master Paints struck one more goal to gain 3-2 lead. In the highly-charged second chukker, both the teams fought well and this time, Master Paints once again excelled and enhanced their lead to 6-4.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both sides scored one goal apiece with Master Paints still enjoying 7-5 lead. Diamond Paints made a good comeback in the fourth chukker, as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to equalise the score at 7-all. No further goal was scored by both the sides and the match was then decided in the sudden death (fifth) chukker, where Master Paints succeeded in cracking a match-winning goal through Macros Parelo.

The second match of the day was won by Newage Cables, who outpaced D Polo team by 9½-5. Edward Banner Eve played key role in Newage Cables’ victory as he slammed in superb six goals while the remaining contribution came from Syed Aun Rizvi and Alman Jalil Azam, who struck two and one goal respectively from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From D Polo team, Ahmed Ali Tiwana excelled with four goals and Daniyal Sheikh hit one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit.

Today (Wednesday), two matches will be contested as Price Meter.PK will compete against Platinum Homes/Guard Group in the first match of the day at 2:15 pm while AOS will vie against Barry’s in the second match at 3:15 pm.