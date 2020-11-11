Share:

ISLAMABAD- A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Benazir House on Tuesday. The Mehfil-e-Milad was organised by Diplomatic Focus Magazine Managing Director (MD) Shehzada Khurram. Special lecture was delivered by the chief guest/speaker Pir-e-Tareqat Hazrat Sufi Nisar Ahmed Dogar. Besides political, social, religious and real estate business tycoons, PML-N MNA from Mandi Bahawaldin Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Justice Helpline Ambassador European Union (EU) Mian Mubeen Akhter, Seith Abid, Seith Abrar, Chaudhry Zubair, PPP Women Wing Islamabad President Shehzadi Kausar Sahiba, Senior Vice President Zubaida Rao, Vice President Farida Bashir and Information Secretary Syeda Zainab Gilani graced the occasion.