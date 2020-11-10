Share:

The Sindh government has introduced a security featured motor vehicle registration (MVR) smart card which will replace the old registration book. This is undoubtedly a good step as the smart cards will help alleviate the issue of fake registration along with making it easier for law enforcement agencies to determine the ownership of vehicles. In addition to these benefits and the change to a more convenient form factor, this move will increase the convenience for citizens provided that this digitisation is merged with the central database and not just limited to the provinces.

To make this initiative even more beneficial for citizens, both the provincial and central government should work in conjunction to introduce one smart card for all government related services. There are examples that Pakistan could seek to emulate in this regard. The UAE introduced such a single all-purpose identity card in 2006 called the Emirates ID, which could be used to avail government services, vote in elections of the Federal National Council, as a travel document for citizens to travel within the GCC, and also serve as a replacement for driving licenses and health insurance cards.

Including the above-mentioned services in a single smart card would facilitate service delivery on part of the government. Considering the richness of data that is being recorded today, there is a need to not only utilise it for macro and micro policy making, but to also have a centralised database through which initiatives such as all-purpose ID cards can be realised. This would be an initial step in helping usher in the era of smart governance.