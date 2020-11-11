Share:

ISLAMABAD - Owing to reservations of joint Opposition conveyed to the government members, the National Assembly Secretariat has for the second time postponed the scheduled meeting to discuss current issues of national security.

As the government side has got a cold shoulder from the joint Opposition on the invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, background discussions with Opposition members revealed.

The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had invited the Parliamentary leaders the other day (Monday) but reversed the decision within a day. Earlier, a month before the Oposition refused to attend the meeting which was summoned on the matter of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) polls.

Sources said the Opposition members from PPP-P have shared the reasons of their engagements in GB elections with the Speaker office.

Whereas, the PML-N has plainly refused to become part of the Parliamentary Committee to discuss issues related to the national security.

Talking to The Nation, PPP-P’s senior leader/ former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the Speaker National Assembly should have invited the Opposition at least a week before.

“Only one day before, the Opposition was informed about the Parliamentary Committee as the members are busy in GB polls,” said former Prime Minister. He said PPP-P during its government had always invited the Opposition on important matter around a week before.

When contacted, PML-N’s senior MNA Javed Latif said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would take all decisions unanimously about attending meetings invited by the government or Speaker National Assembly.

In order to create cordial atmosphere between government and Opposition to smoothly run proceedings of the National Assembly and Senate, Speaker Asad Qaiser has invited parliamentary leaders of the upper and lower houses to discuss current issues of national security.

Political pundits viewed that the Opposition would continue its unanimous stance in the parliament on different matters in the upcoming session of both the houses of the Parliament (National Assembly and Senate).

The Opposition side would also push the government to carry out debate on different issues including inflation.