ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that the conviction ratio of NAB in white collar crimes is about 68.8 percent which is one of the best performances of any anti-corruption institution.

In a statement issued here yesterday, he also said that NAB is utilizing all available resources to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country by ensuring transparency, merit and upholding law without any discrimination. Encouraging results of anti-corruption strategy are pouring in, he added.

He further said that NAB received double complaints during the current year as compared to the year 2019. He said NAB officers are fighting against corruption by considering it as their national duty and it has fixed timeframe to promptly dispose of corruption cases.

He said the bureau has launched Combined Investigation Team to benefit collective wisdom of investigative officers. This has not only improved the performance of NAB but also ensured that nobody could influence the investigations. This system has proved successful due to increase in standards of inquiry and investigation.

The chairman said that the NAB is a role model for SAARC countries and it is chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum. Over 50,000 Character Building Societies have been set up in across the country colleges and universities. NAB has established prevention committees for removing anomalies and ensuring transparency and merit in federal and provincial departments after reviewing regulatory laws.

He said as many as 1,230 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion are under trial in different accountability courts. He said NAB has established the forensic laboratory which has helped disposing of inquiries, investigations and improving performance.

The Chairman said Transparency International, PILDAT, MISHAL and International Economic Forum have lauded NAB efforts of eradicating corruption. He said NAB has signed an agreement with China to oversee China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. NAB has devised grading system for reviewing the performance of its headquarters and regional offices on six monthly and annual basis which has proved successful besides helping to improve performance. He directed DGs to ensure timely disposal of complaint verifications and investigation in mega corruption cases for concluding mega corruption cases.