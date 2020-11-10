Share:

Islamabad-Old world glamour and timeless heritage finds home in this signature Diva’ni fishscale masterpiece. A labor of love and sincere craftsmanship, this ensemble is an ode to the bygone art of authentic “zardozi”.

Reviving and restoring the techniques of “kutki” and “farisha”, this ensemble boasts of more than thousand handcrafted fishscales over a 90 metre diameter seamless circular fabric using finest “dapka”, “naqshi” and “zari”.

Teamed with a classic jaal kurti and a heavy silk odhna aesthetically bound together with a sindoori laal “sitara-farisha” border and classic “naqshi jhallar”. A family heirloom in its true essence, this iconic Diva’ni ensemble celebrates the traditional craft of heritage bridal wear in its purest form.