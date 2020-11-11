Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the inquiry report on Karachi incident while Nawaz Sharif has disagreed to it, which clearly shows a division in the PDM.
In a tweet, he said these people will now need another charter after the second one.
The Minister said the movement that neither has any direction nor a single ideology has no future.
بلاول کا انکوائری رپورٹ پر اتفاق اور نوازشریف کا نا اتفاق پی ڈی ایم کے نفاق کا ثبوت ہے۔ اب انہیں دوسرے کے بعد ایک تیسرے میثاق کی بھی ضرورت پڑے گی۔جس تحریک کی نہ کوئی سمت ہو اورنہ ایک نظریہ اس کا کوئی مستقبل نہیں۔— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 11, 2020