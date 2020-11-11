Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties had no agenda for the welfare of the masses rather they were united only to protect their personal interests.

He said this during a meeting with, Federal Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, MNA Raza Nasrullah and MPAs Samiullah Ch, Sher Akbar Khan and Rana Shahbaz Ahmad who called on him at his office. They apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of their constituencies.

The Chief Minister assured an early solution to their problems.

Usman Buzdar made it clear that the people would not be deceived by looters entering into the political arena with a falsified identity and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s evil object of creating chaos in the country would not be materialized. The looters’ cabal assembled under the opposition alliance can’t deceive the people, he said. It was deplorable that the opposition tried political point-scoring to inveigle the masses, he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that both PPP and PML-N raised hollow slogans and made a dacoity on the rights of the common man to fill their own coffers. Both had tarnished the respect of the vote, and become allies for the sake of personal interests.

The cabal of cronies had been ousted from the politics for good, he said. Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had driven the last nail into the coffin of hereditary politics.

Imran Khan sensitized the common man to live an honourable life and took decisions in the best national interest. Along with it, the people would not reconsider this opportunist cabal, and the power-hungry opposition should read the writing on the wall, CM added.

Shan-e-Rehmat

ul-Lil-Alameen week to be celebrated

Buzdar chaired a meeting in his office here on Tuesday about the celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week from November 13.

The CM directed to celebrate this week in a befitting manner adding that the celebrations would be held at different levels along with holding of Mehfil-e-Na’at and Mehfil-e-Sama at Alhamra Complex, Qaddafi Stadium.

A separate Mehfil-e-Milad would be held for women while the calligraphic exhibition would be arranged at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The CM said international Mashaikh and Ulema convention would be held under the aegis of Auqaf Department.

An international Qira’at conference would also be held along with Na’atia and declamation contests in educational institutions.

The CM said Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship has been set up with an amount of Rs 500 million. Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) Chair would be established in divisional universities along with the provision of scholarships for research on the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in international universities.

Another Rs 250 million would be utilized for giving stipends to position-holders and Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarships would be given to needy matriculates for further studies.

Along with it, short documentaries would be produced on the blessed life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the best documentary would be aired through TV channels and social media along with English and French subtitles. The winning producer would be given a cash prize and certificate, he added.

The CM maintained Pakistan wanted to sensitize the global community about the ardent love and affection of the Muslims towards Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Observance of corona SOPs would be fully followed during the celebrations, he said.

The CM directed the line departments to give final shape to the best arrangements as soon as possible.

The representatives of information, auqaf, higher education and schools education departments apprised the participants about the arrangements.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Raja Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, advisor Asif Mehmood, chief secretary, secretaries of finance and information departments, commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.