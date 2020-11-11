Share:

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi says defending the maritime boundaries is the prime responsibility of Pakistan Navy, and the Navy is ever ready for it.

Speaking during a visit to Cracks area, he said full utilization of weapons is also important along with the valour to defend maritime boundaries of the country.

The Naval Chief visited forward positions along the south-eastern boundary and met the officers and Jawans deployed there.

He was briefed on the dangers in the Cracks area and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.