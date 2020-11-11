Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday hailed cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabagh region. A foreign ministry statement said Pakistan had consistently supported the resolution of Nagorno Karabagh dispute in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. “We welcome the recent announcement of cessation of hostilities by the relevant parties. The trilateral agreement facilitated by the Russian Federation offers a renewed opportunity for establishing peace in the South Caucus region,” the statement said. It added: “We congratulate the government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of their territories. It is hoped that this will lead to an era of stability and prosperity in the region and will pave way for the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands.”