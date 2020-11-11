Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 21 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 348,184. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,021.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,708 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 151,352 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 107,831 in Punjab, 41,069 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,432 in Islamabad, 16,195 in Balochistan, 4,911 in Azad Kashmir and 4,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,690 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,429 in Punjab, 1,294 in KP, 154 in Balochistan, 247 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 114 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,773,496 coronavirus tests and 31,989 in last 24 hours. 320,065 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,109 patients are in critical condition.