Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces joint exercise DRUZHBA-V continues at Tarbela, according to the media wing of the military.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate press release issued yesterday said that the participating troops were busy in practicing counter-terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving.

It further said that sports activities are also part of the exercise. The joint exercises are reflective of the growing bilateral military ties between the two countries.

The Pak-Russia joint military exercise Druzhba (friendship) is held every year. The exercises started in 2016.

These exercises include aspects of counter-terrorism and special operations. Pakistan had also participated in the similar series of exercises called ‘Tsentr 2019’ in Russia last year. The war games were joined by troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other countries.