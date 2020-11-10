Share:

LAHORE (PCB) The 2nd Para-Archery National Ranking Tournament will be played at the Archery Ground of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on December 3. The event will be organised under the auspices of National Paralympics Committee and the Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) and it includes the men’s and women’s categories. Apart from this, the wheelchair, standing and blind class archery competitions will also be staged during the event. According to tournament rules, 72 arrows will have to be shot at a range of 70 meters in wheelchair and standing class events while 36 arrows will have to be shot at a range of 18 meters in blind archery competition. Director Tournament Manzar Shah said the last date of registration is Nov 30. The winning archers will be given trophies, medals and certificates. The Para-archers from across the country will feature in the event.