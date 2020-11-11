Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) has asked the provincial government to release its funds so that the movement could be mobilised across the province. The demand was made during a special video link conference, chaired by Begum Perveen Sarwar, President PGGA here on Tuesday. The meeting decided to further expedite the training process of the PGGA. The meeting was attended by provincial Commissioner Mrs Nafisa Sikandar, Deputy Commissioner Girl’s Guide Association Mrs Tazeen Fazal, Executive member Nighat Arshad, commissioners and trainers of Girl’s Guide Association of all districts along with executive coordinator Salma Sajjad and other executive members of the PGGA. The PGGA president also issued necessary instructions to the Commissioners and trainers of all the districts. Begum Perveen Sarwar said during the coronavirus crisis, the Girl Guides Association distributed more than Rs5 million among the poor families under their own auspices is a historic initiative for which all Girl Guides deserve appreciation.

She said the ‘Protection of women is collective responsibility of society, for which girls in schools and colleges will be trained to defend themselves as much as possible’ and there are still risks of coronavirus, so we will also raise awareness about corona SOPs in educational institutions, including schools and colleges.