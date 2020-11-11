Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday has decided to sack 3500 employees to lower its deficit and curtail its expenses.

According to details, voluntary separation scheme (VSS) has been introduced under which, the terminated employees will get their dues in 2.5 years.

The national flag carrier has also sought Rs12.87 billion from federal government in this regard.

The PIA administration said that this process will save Rs4.20 billion annually.

On the other hand, PIA has announced Umrah policy for flights from Pakistan to Jeddah and Madinah, which will remain in force till December 31, 2020.