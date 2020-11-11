Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and South Punjab Secretariat on Tuesday signed MoU to implement e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

The MoU was signed by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor at Arfa Software Technology Park. PITB DG IT-Operation Faisal Yousaf and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif were also present along with other senior officials.

According to the MoU, office automation through e-FOAS would transform the work climate and workflow of all the government departments at South Punjab Secretariat while ensuring transparency.

Additionally, implementation of HRMIS will help in digitizing human resource operations including updated employees’ records & attendance, transfers and postings, promotions and retirement ensuring efficiency and transparency.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that these tech-driven initiatives will not only upgrade the workflow system but will also ensure transparency while minimizing unnecessary expenditure.

Azfar Manzoor stated that e-FOAS and HRMIS will help in saving time while enhancing public service delivery.

HRMIS is an ICT based solution for record keeping, timely data analysis, and automatic alert generation based upon pre-defined thresholds. Currently, HRMIS has been rolled out in 38 departments of Punjab Government and records of about 577,051 public servants have been digitized.

It was also told that PITB’s e-FOAS is a cloud based electronic filing and office automation system designed to save time and cost.

Among many of its features, this system deals with Office File Management, Receipt and Issuance Management, Document Archiving and Management, Performance Management, Information and Knowledge Sharing as well as Meeting Scheduling and Management.