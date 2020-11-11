Share:

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes for a fruitful term.

The Prime Minister affirmed the time-tested Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

Terming CPEC as a transformational project, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of SEZs, relocation of industry, and enhanced productivity in agriculture sector.

During the meeting, mutual support on issues of core national interest for Pakistan and China was reaffirmed.

Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and assured that China will fully support speedy completion of CPEC projects as well as industrialization in Pakistan and will deepen cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture sector.