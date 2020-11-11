Share:

Rawalpindi-The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Rawat solved the mystery of a blind murder of a girl by arresting a suspect and recovering the weapons he used in murder, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Nauman Ali, against whom a case was registered on complaint of Muhammad Jahangir, the father of deceased, he said. According to him, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his a girl at Mohra Yawar Dakhli in Rawat area.

He said they had arrested Nauman Ali and recovered the object that may have been used in the killing. The body of the girl was found at her house by police some four months ago, he said adding that the accused proposed the girl for marriage but her family rejected to accept his proposal. On this, the man shot girl dead and fled from the scene, he added. He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas had taken personnel notice of the murder case and directed SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to arrest the killer. Following the directions of city police chief, SP Saddar and his team managed to arrest the accused and put him behind the bars. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said violence against women would not be tolerated at any cost. He said police have collected substantial evidences in the murder case and would produce before the court to get the accused punished as per law.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have arrested two accused for their involvement in grabbing land of an overseas Pakistani at Maryam Green Housing Society on Adyala Road.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Hanif and Rizwan, the spokesman said. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Allah Yar said police are raiding different localities to arrest the other accused involved in the crime. Earlier, as many as seven persons were booked by Saddar Bairooni police on multiple charges on application of Abdul Qadeer.