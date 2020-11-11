Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday appreciated Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s action on the Karachi incident in which the Sindh Inspector General of Police was allegedly abducted last month.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar lauded the actions taken by the General Headquarters based on the court of inquiry ordered by the COAS after the PPP chairman lodged a public objection on the incident in Karachi.

The incident took place on the night of October 18/19, “when the police force of Sindh was put under pressure to act against procedure and stated protocols,” said Senator Khokhar.

Earlier in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that officials of the Inter Services Intelligence and Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, involved in the ‘Karachi incident’ had been removed pending further departmental proceedings for acting ‘overzealously.’

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said that the court of inquiry constituted to redress the grievances of the Sindh inspector general, on the orders of Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, had been completed.