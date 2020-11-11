Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Noor Alam Khan has so for emerged as the richest of Parliamentarians with assets valuing at Rs 3.2 billion as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday released the details of assets of MNAs for the year 2019-20.

According to the ECP, Prime Minister Imran Khan possesses the assets of Rs 80 million including over $0.3 million in one bank account and 518 pounds in other bank account with no vehicles and business within or outside the country. The commission further revealed that the PM possesses a total amount of Rs 19.9 million in cash and 4 goats worth of Rs 2 lakh.

As per the details, PM Imran Khan also has taken advance of Rs 70 million for land of 80 kanals in Ferozwala.

The commission further revealed that PML-Q’s leader Monis Elahi possesses assets of Rs 1.42 billion with having shares in J-D-W sugar mills and his wife possess assets of Rs 70 million as per the details of ECP as compared to PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain who is having assets of Rs 1.54 billion.

The details further disclosed that Federal Minister Omer Ayub possesses assets of Rs 1.21 billion in contrast with Federal Minister Pervez Khattak having declared assets of Rs 150 million.

As per the details of ECP, the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif possess the assets of Rs 240 million with agricultural and non-agricultural land worth of Rs 14.7 million and rest of hundreds of kanal land was showed as gifted.

According to the details, the opposition leader possess assets of Rs 130.78 million in United Kingdom (UK) with having Rs 60.30 million in his bank accounts.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari possess the assets of Rs 670.68 million with having six bullet proof vehicles as compared to his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who possesses the assets of Rs 1.58 billion.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi in his details of assets has shown the assets of Rs 60 million with having Rs 0.7 million in his bank account and no assets outside the country.

The PPP’s lawmaker and former PM Raja Pervez Asharif in his details of assets has shown the complete assets of Rs 20 million with having Rs 10.40 million in his 3 bank accounts and his wife possesses 100 tola gold.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has shown the assets of Rs 630 million with having assets of Rs 510 million outside the country. The minister is also having a vehicle worth of over Rs 10 million.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi possesses the assets of Rs 240 million as compared to the assets of Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood who possesses assets of Rs 150 million.

According to the details, Hammad Azhar possesses the assets of Rs 360 million and his wife has declared assets of Rs 280 million.

According to the ECP details, Federal Minister Asad Omer is having assets of Rs 660 million as compared to the assets owned by Murad Saeed who possesses assets of Rs 3.1 million.

As per the details released by the ECP, PML-N MNA Shiza Fatma Khwaja has shown 210 tola of gold as compared to Zaib Jaffar who owns 200 tola gold.

The details further revealed that the lawmaker of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Alia Kamran possesses 1 kg gold in contrast with PPP’s senior leader and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar who possesses gold of 31 tola gifted by her father.

As per the details, PPP’s MNA Shagufta Jamali has shown 100 tola gold in her assets declared to the commission as compared to Naz Baloch who owns gold of 40 tolas.

According to the details, Federal Minister Shireen Mizari is having 80 tola gold as compared to PML-N’s Maiza Hameed who has shown gold of 80 tola gifted by her father-in-law.

The PML-N’s lawmaker and former minister of information Marriyum Orangzeb possesses 32 tola gold in contrast to the PPP’s Shazia Murri who has shown 25 tola of gold.

