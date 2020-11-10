Share:

LAHORE - UCS, FBR, Netsol, IGS, Descon and Unifoam won the rounds of the Premier Super League here at various grounds. In the first match at Ittefaq Ground, UCS beat Zypher by 2 runs. UCS, batting first, scored 172-5 with Kashif Ahmed smashing 86 and M Waqas taking 2 wickets. In reply, Zypher could score 170 with M Shehzad hitting 70 and Kashif Ahmed getting 3 wickets and emerging as man of the match. In the second match, Descon beat ICI by 44 runs. Descon scored 202-4 with Mujahid Ali hammering unbeaten 100 while Ali Haider took 2 wickets. ICI, in reply, could score 158 runs with M Yousuf making 53 and Hamid Raza taking 3 wickets. Mujahid Ali was player of the match. In the first match at Race Course Ground, Netsol defeated Honda by 9 wickets while IGS defeated DPS by 21 runs in the second match. At Valencia Ground, FBR defeated Zultec by 7 wickets while Unifoam defeated Abacus by 4 wickets.