Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the need for expanding bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in areas of mutual interest, including political, trade, cultural and defence fields.

He said this while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, who called on him in here on Tuesday.

While talking to the Ambassador-designate, the President said that regional integration and connectivity were the key drivers of economic development and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in this regard, offered tremendous opportunities to countries of the region.

He stated that Kazakhstan could also benefit from CPEC as it played vital role in promoting regional connectivity.

He asked the Ambassador to make endeavours to promote Parliamentary and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment as Ambassador to Kazakhstan and expressed the hope that he would play active role in further promoting economic and political relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.