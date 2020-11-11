Share:

Punjab has recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in nearly four months, crossing a grim threshold as infection rates across the country begin to rise again.

The province reported 502 new cases - the highest since July 14, when it had recorded 553 cases in a single day. Of the 502 new infections, 233 were recorded from Lahore alone. A total of 11,388 tests were carried out, according to the official tally.

A total of nine people died due to the virus across the province.

As per daily reports from the World Health Organization, Multan had the highest positivity rate of 18.3% on November 9 - the highest in the country.

Other cities in the province with high positivity rates include Rawalpindi at 7.1% and Lahore at 4.8%.

In view of the uptick in cases, the Punjab government has introduced "smart" lockdowns and restrictive measures in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Last month, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had confirmed that Pakistan was in the grip of a second wave of the disease.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued fresh restrictions in a bid to control the rapidly rising second wave of coronavirus infections across the country.

The NCOC has recommended limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment and civil

gatherings.

The body has also suggested notifying early and extending winter vacations to federal and provincial education departments, keeping in view the rising positivity rate in educational institutions.

It also recommended that only outdoor dining be allowed till 10 pm while cinemas and theatres be closed immediately. Shrines will also be temporarily closed with immediate effect. Only outdoor weddings with a capacity of 500 people be will allowed from November 20.