ISLAMABAD-Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday asked the government to pay similar attention to Junagadh as Kashmir as they assembled to commemorate “Junagadh Black Day.”

The government of Pakistan should commemorate this day at government level. Junagadh House should be established in the federal capital and Prime Minster of Pakistan should pay similar attention to Junagadh as Kashmir, said the speakers. MUSLIM Institute organised a seminar “Commemorating Junagadh Black Day.” Amongst distinguished speakers were Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Jahangir Khanji, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Federal Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Dr. Maria Sultan and Prof. Dr. Ejaz Akram.

The speakers highlighted that accession of Junagadh with Pakistan was the most cherished dream envisioned by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the time of partition. “Today, it should be our first and foremost duty to realise that dream. Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khanji opted to accede to Pakistan directly in accordance with the ideology of Pakistan,” they said and added Junagadh is Pakistan’s lawful right and alive nations never revert back from their legal integral rights.

The speakers vowed to continue struggle by mobilising all legal, political and diplomatic efforts. “When international community cannot resolve the outstanding issues, states have to stand for their rights like Azerbaijan stood on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the speakers said further.

They observed that the nation should present a simultaneous and perpetual struggle while pursuing the cases of Junagadh and Kashmir at all international forums. November 9 is the day on which Indian forces illegally occupied Junagadh State in a sheer violation of all the international laws. The government of Pakistan should commemorate this day at government level with full zeal and zest so that the issue can be disseminated to the grassroot level in a more befitting manner, they suggested.

The speakers demanded the promotion of research activities on Junagadh in the educational institutions aimed at propagating the issue in a more befitting manner. It will help a great deal in disseminating the issue in accordance with the emerging global trends, they believed.