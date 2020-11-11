Share:

Peshawar - Hundreds of ANP activists and members of the business community on Tuesday took part in a rally held from Ghalanai to Kodakhel demanding opening of Gorsal trade route at Pak-Afghan Border.

The rally was held at the call of Awami National Party MPA Nisar Mohmand. The participants of the rally after passing through several areas reached Kodakhel where besides ANP MPA Nisar Mohmand, Salman, Hazrat Khan, Babrak, Gul Nawaz Khan and others addressed the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Mohmand said the Gorsal Highway trade route was the backbone of the region’s economy.

He alleged that the PTI government was not sincere in solving problems being faced by the tribesmen. He said opening of Gorsal trade route would help provide employment opportunities in the region and enable the displaced people to return to their homes.

MPA Nisar gave a two-month deadline for the opening the Gorsal trade route and warned that if the demand was not met then they would be forced to launch protest movement.