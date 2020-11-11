Share:

KARACHI -: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled smuggling bid of various Non-Custom Paid (NCP) items during checking at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post district Jacobabad on Sindh Balochistan borders. According to a news release on Tuesday, the paramilitary force seized 52 kg of betel nuts, 82 bags of Indian gutka, 94 kg Naswar, 356 packets of cigarettes, medicines, 8 salt bags and other items worth over Rs5.8 million. The seized items were recovered during checking of different vehicles. All the recovered NCP items were handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.