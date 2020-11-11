Share:

KARACHI - As many as 122 people including 100 motorcyclists lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi during the last five months.

According to a report, the rash driving of heavy vehicles including dumpers, trailers and water tankers has claimed 122 lives in the last five months in the metropolis.

From June to September 79 motorcyclists including children were crushed to death, while in October this year, 21 motorcyclists lost their lives in different road crashes in the city.

The increasing number of road accidents in the city is raising questions about the implementation of the Road Safety Action Plan.