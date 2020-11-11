Share:

Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a Russia-brokered peace deal on Tuesday, according to which Russian peacekeeping forces will be stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been torn by armed conflict for over a month.

The Russian Defence Ministry has shared four maps detailing where the Russian peacekeepers will be stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh as per the agreement concluded with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The maps also show the regions where the peacekeeping mission will be operating, as well as the location of observation posts.

Conflict-ravaged Nagorno-Karabakh has finally entered what is hoped to be a lasting ceasefire, after the warring parties concluded a peace agreement brokered by Russia. Under the accord, Azerbaijan and Armenia will stop at their current positions and exchange prisoners, and almost 2,000 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.