ISLAMABAD-A ceremony was held here on Tuesday to encourage policemen of Sabzi Mandi police station who successfully traced a dacoity and recovered the looted amount from those involved in the crime incident.

According to details, a merchant Syed Kher Uddin lodged a complaint with Sabzi Mandi police station on October 19, 2020 that unidentified persons looted Rs. 3.5 million from his son Syed Kifayat Ullah and assistant Abid Shah at gun point in I-10 Markaz when they were on way to deposit money at bank. Following his complaint, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in looting cash amount. He constituted a team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, Sub-Inspector Shahid Muneer, Head Constable Liaqat Ali and others.

This team investigated the case through using modern techniques and succeeded to arrest two persons. One of the nabbed persons was the assistant of merchant Abid Shah while other was identified as Fawad Khan. Police team recovered the looted amount worth Rs. 3 million and weapons from the nabbed persons.

A ceremony was held at Sabzi Mandi police station to encourage those policemen who traced this dacoity. The ceremony was attended among others by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh, SDPO Sabzi Mandi Circle DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan, President Fruit Market Babu Muhammad Aleem, Secretary General Muhammad Tahir, Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Alii and traders’ community.