PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir on Tuesday directed the Auqaf officials to improve department with effective planning and increase the revenue by getting Auqaf commercial and agricultural lands from the occupiers.

Presiding over a meeting at his office in Peshawar, Zahoor Shakir said the agenda of the government was to protect the government property and use the valuable government property for the benefit of the people and lease the Auqaf lands as per the market rate and rules in order to improve the revenue of the department.

Secretary Endowments Sohail Shahid, Administrator Auqaf Jamaluddin and other officers of the department also attended the meeting.