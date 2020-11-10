Share:

The longer we delay, the more we will pay. Parents have high expectations for their graduate children regarding their future. Annually 530,000 students completed their graduation degree from different universities in Pakistan. What they don’t know is that the public service commission exacerbates delay in their recruitment process.

First and foremost, the Federal Public Service Commission takes two to three years in the final allocation.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission is sleeping like a log. The recruitment of assistant sub-inspectors in the police department is still under process and did not conduct the descriptive test yet. Moreover, the KPPSC announced Provincial Management Services in 2017 and completed in 2020, took three years to complete the selection process, whereas, Punjab Public Service Commission and Sindh Public Service Commission took competitive exams every year.

Similarly, the Sindh Public Service Commission is also included in this sluggish race. Previously, SPSC conducted competitive exams after five years. However, after 2018, they started to take exams every year. SPSC announced competitive exams for 2019 in July 2018 and took exams in April 2019 but did not announce the result yet. Many aspirants are waiting for the result to move ahead, whereas, SPSC is delaying the result and playing with the future of youth generation.

Moving on, the Balochistan Public Service Commission is in dire straits. Every hour, thousands of candidates visit the website and expect some things new, which could turn their future. Still, there is no sign from BPSC to conduct or announce the competitive exam

However, on the other side, there is the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Punjab Public Service Commission, which burns the candle at both ends by providing a rapid process to their candidates for recruitment, in term of saving their time and money. A cogent example worth mentioning in this regard is PMS-2020 comes to my mind. Everyone was thinking that conducting a PMS exam was a bumpy ride in a situation like Covid-19 but PPSC was as right as rain. Following SOPs and taking other measures into account, PMS was conducted in the month of August. Similarly, an interesting point is that PPCS finalized their other recruitment process in two to three months. A primary example of recruitment in the Police department in 2019 was finalized in just 3 months.

This warrants immediate attention for the policymakers to revise their policies. Recently in October, the Senate Standing Committee asked the FPSC representatives regarding a delay in written examinations and results. The secretary FPSC told the senate body that the authority received a large number of applications for the post and it took time to shortlist the candidates.

Therefore it can be stated that there should be a proper uniform process in all other public service commissions. They should re-schedule their recruitment process through proper channels and utilize skilful youth in the structure. Otherwise, a situation like a “brain drain” will strike Pakistan.

ZOHAIB JAMIR KAKA KHEL,

Nowshera.