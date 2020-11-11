Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has imposed smart lock down in various areas of the provincial capital to curtail the transmit of coronavirus.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, smart lock down areas include C Block New Muslim Town, Raza Block, Sikandar Block and Umar Block of Allama Iqbal Town, some areas of Garden Town, Cavalry Ground, AA Block of DHA Phase-I, B Block of House Building Finance Colony, A & L sector of DHA Phase-6, Askari Eleven and some areas of Anarkali, Mazang, Shadman, Gulshan Ravi.

The spokesperson said that groceries, general stores, vegetable, fruit shops, tandoor (roti shops) and petrol pumps would remain open till 7 pm in the smart lock down areas, adding that milk shops,chicken, fish shops and bakeries would remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in the respective areas.

He said that all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, collection points, hospitals and clinics would remain open 24 hours in the smart lockdown areas.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that all Superintendents of Police (SPs) would ensure the implementation of smart lock down with the coordination of Health Department and district administration.

He directed the officers concerned to complete the deployment of police officials in the smart lockdown marked areas.

He also directed to inform the residents of the particular areas before imposing smart lock down.