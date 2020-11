Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Post has decided to issue the Special Postage Stamp on Pink Ribbon-Breast Cancer awareness day today. The stamp of Rs20/- denomination, has been designed by Adil Salahuddin and printed by National Security Printing Company, Karachi, said a statement on Tuesday. The special postage stamps will be available for sale from November 11, 2020 at all the important post offices in the country.