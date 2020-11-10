Share:

Tyra Banks paid homage to Jennifer Lopez and her infamous Versace dress recently during Icons Night on Dancing With The Stars.

The 46 year old host opened the live two-hour show by strutting into the ballroom wearing her own rendition of the exotic green Versace silk chiffon dress that Jennifer, 51, wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles.

‘What’s up America?,’ Tyra asked before calling out ‘J to the Lo’. The Icons Night episode featured tributes by the contestants to their favorite icons of pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B. Tyra paid tribute to Jennifer in a green dress similar to her Versace outfit that was a bit more conservative without the plunging neckline. Jennifer arrived at the 42nd Grammy Awards in the stunning dress with then-boyfriend Sean Combs, 51. The singer later appeared on stage with actor David Duchovny, 60, to present the award for Best R&B album and he cracked to the audience.

, ‘This is the first time in five or six years that I’m sure that nobody is looking at me’. Tyra later changed into a silver metallic outfit and pink wig in a tribute to rap icon Nicki Minaj, 37.