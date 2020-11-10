Share:

RAWALPINDI-Four wickets for Usman Qadir restricted Zimbabwe to 129/9 before a solid 41* on debut by Abdullah Shafique and a savage 15-ball 36 from Khushdil Shah made light work of the chase.

Haris Rauf struggled to find his line in his first over, allowing Zimbabwe to get off to a flier with 19 runs coming from the over, but the other bowlers soon reined the innings back in. By the end of the Powerplay, the visitors had scored only 39 runs with Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine back in the shed.

Chamu Chibhabha put some pressure back on the hosts with a six and a four from Imad Wasim’s second over, but Usman Qadir managed to induce a top edge in the next over to dismiss the Zimbabwe captain and Imad bounced back to send Ryan Burl packing for just one run. The spin duo continued to apply pressure, leading to Milton Shumba, one of two debutants for Zimbabwe along with Faraz Akram, charging past one from Qadir to be stumped. Madhevere then edged one to slip later in the same over to leave the Chevrons reeling at 75/6.

Qadir, playing just his third T20I, wasn’t finished yet either, having Elton Chigumbura, playing his 57th and final T20I, caught behind with his final ball to end with figures of 4/13 improving on his previous best T20I figures of 3/23 which he picked up in the previous game of the series. A late surge by Donald Tiripano and Masakadza lifted the visitors to 129/9, but it still looked short of a competitive total.

Zimbabwe started well in the field with some disciplined bowling restricting Pakistan to just a run a ball during the Powerplay before Fakhar Zaman holed out off Masakadza in the seventh over. Haider Ali deposited a brace of sixes, one each off Masakadza and Madhevere, but he fell to Shumba’s left-arm spin, walking after feathering a catch behind on 27.

Haider’s departure left the hosts needing 51 from 50 balls, but any hopes of a Zimbabwe fightback were quickly dashed as Khushdil Shah, playing his fourth T20I, hit both his fifth and sixth deliveries faced over the ropes. Shafique also began to play with more freedom and the pair took just 22 balls to score required 51. Pakistan also sealed a 3-0 series sweep with the 8-wicket win to close out Zimbabwe’s tour.

Scorecard

ZIMBABWE:

B Taylor c Khushdil b Imad Wasim 8

Chibhabha c Haider b Usman Qadir 31

C Ervine c Fakhar b Haris Rauf 4

Madhevere c Babar b Usman Qadir 9

R Burl c Fakhar b Imad Wasim. 1

Shumba st Rizwan b Usman Qadir 11

E Chigumbura c Rizwan b Usman 2

D Tiripano run out.............. 28

W Masakadza c Imad b M Hasnain 11

M Faraz Akram not out........... 2

B Muzarabani not out............. 5

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 2, w 11)....... 17

TOTAL: (9 wkts, 20 overs)... 129

FOW: 1-26, 2-33, 3-55, 4-57, 5-74, 6-75, 7-87, 8-120, 9-122.

BOWLING: Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-22-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-38-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-27-2, Muhammad Musa 4-0-23-0, Usman Qadir 4-0-13-4.

PAKISTAN:

Fakhar c Madhevere b Masakadza 21

Abdullah Shafique not out..... 41

Haider Ali c Taylor b Shumba. 27

Khushdil Shah not out......... 36

EXTRAS: (w 5)..................... 5

TOTAL: (2 wkts, 15.2 overs). 130

BOWLING: B Muzarabani 2-0-13-0, DT Tiripano 2-0-17-0, M Faraz Akram 2.2-0-12-0, WP Masakadza 2-0-19-1, W Madhevere 2-0-14-0, RP Burl 3-0-27-0, M Shumba 2-0-28-1.

TOSS: Zimbabwe

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza

TV UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob

MATCH REFEREE: Muhammad Javed