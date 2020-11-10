Share:

LAHORE-The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura for a successful career that saw him compete in all three formats over a period of 16 years.

The 34-year-old, a regular at top ICC events including three Men’s Cricket World Cups and five T20 World Cups, has decided to retire after the T20I series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi,” said a press release issued here on Tuesday. ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “I congratulate Elton for an impressive career that saw him succeed across formats for a number of years. He was a fine ambassador of the game and came up with notable contributions with both bat and ball across formats. “I hope Elton will continue to be associated with the game after retirement and use his considerable experience to promote the game in his country and outside. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish him all the best for whatever he decides to pursue in the coming years.”