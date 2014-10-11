PESHAWAR - At least three militants were killed while a Frontier Corps troop embraced martyrdom in a fierce encounter between them at Tehsil Halimzai in Mohmand Agency on Friday.

According to details, the security forms and militants exchanged heavy fire in Fateh Baba and Prang Dara area of Tehsil Halimzai near Pak-Afghan border. At least three militants were killed, while one FC soldier also embraced shahadat in the firing, besides three personnel of the force sustained injuries.

After the clashes, gunships and artillery pounded militant positions in the area.

Similarly in another incident, two brothers were killed and three others sustained injuries after an exchange of firing between two groups over a land dispute at Tehsil Pindyali in Mohmand Agency.

According to details, armed men from both the parties opened indiscriminate firing on each other at Tamanzai Yakhagund area of Pindyali tehsil over a land dispute. The injured were shifted to Ghalanai hospital for treatment. The victims were identified as Sajid and Naurooz.

