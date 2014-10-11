LAHORE - The local poultry industry is producing 12.5 billion table eggs and 1.04 billion kg of chicken meat annually. In Pakistan, per capita consumption of meat is only 5.8kg and 69-70 eggs annually, whereas developed world is consuming 25-28kg meat and over 250 eggs per capita per year. This was stated by Pakistan Poultry Association North Zone’s newly-elected chairman Dr. Mustafa Kamal, while emphasizing the need for understanding that egg is a complete diet and replete with the best kinds of protein, vitamins and minerals. Addressing a press conference here at Press Club, he said that Pakistan Poultry Association is celebrating World Egg Day by organizing seminars at different places to make the general public aware about the nutritional value of egg and its importance in human diet.

Later, the PPA also celebrated the World Egg Day with the children of SOS Village where its team distributed gift packs among the children. During the press conference, Dr. Kamal said that the importance of protein in the growth of human body and brain also highlights the real value of egg as an essential item of daily meal. “As per standard of World Health Organization, daily requirement of animal protein for a person is 27 grams whereas our public is consuming 17 grams only. Therefore we are already consuming less animal protein as per required standards.”

During press briefing, which was also attended by former PPA (NZ) chairman Raza Mehmood Khursand and secretary Major (r) Javaid Bukhari, he said that poultry sector is one of the most organised agro-based sectors of Pakistan. Poultry sector has been serving the nation since 1962 and providing affordable poultry products to the masses to fulfill the requirements of animal protein.

Quoting the experts, Dr. Kamal said that the annual consumption of 300 eggs per person is important for human health. The consumption level in the developed countries meets this requirement adequately, however, the annual egg consumption is not satisfactory in Pakistan.

The PPA chairman concluded that efforts should be made to make people cognizant of the above facts to increase egg consumption and to ensure the good health of our people since only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity. He said that poultry at present contributes 40 percent of the total meat consumption and generates employment and income for about 1.8 million people. He said that poultry is the cheapest available meat protein source for our masses and as such, is an effective check upon the spiraling animal protein

prices also.