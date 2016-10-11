LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said that government efforts for reining in energy crisis are bearing fruit and several energy projects will be completed by the end of 2017.

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammal Hussain called on him here Tuesday who briefed CM Punjab in details about the steps taken to end load shedding in the country.

CM Punjab said during the meeting that government efforts aimed at overcoming energy crisis are bearing fruit, Unprecedented efforts have been made in installing energy projects and several energy projects would be materialized by the end of 2017. The energy crisis will come to end and people will get electricity at lower rates, he added.