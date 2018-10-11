Share:

PESHAWAR - Under ‘One Click’ alert call service, a total of 29,956 different institutions including educational facilities, banks, jewellery shops, and money changing shops have been registered, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud has also directed all RPOs and DPOs to hold meetings with all concerned organisations and brief them about the alert security system and register them with the police response units as soon as possible.

It may also be recalled that the new security alert call service was introduced in all over the province after the attack on Army Public School. It has been made necessary that all educational institutions of the province be linked immediately with the police response units to thwart any terrorist attack in time. Besides educational institutions, other vulnerable and sensitive establishments i.e. banks, Jewellers, money changers etc have also started their registration with the “One Click” alert system.

Under this system, so far, 29,956 registrations of different institutions have been completed across the province. In Peshawar, 1,939 educational institutions, 133 banks, 88 jewellery shops, 23 money changers, eight NADRA offices, seven hospitals, two courts, one WAPDA office and one newspaper agency have been registered.

Similarly, in Mardan region, the registration of 6,615 educational institutions, 230 banks, 640 jewellery shops, 60 money changers, 16 NADRA offices and 24 hospitals have been completed. In Kohat region, 2,217 educational institutions, 108 banks, 156 jewellery shops, three money changers, 10 NADRA offices, six hospitals have been registered.

In Hazara region, registration of 5,263 educational institutions, 141 banks, 298 jewellery shops, 12 money changers and two NADRA offices have been registered.

In Bannu region, 1,979 educational institutions, 35 banks, 243 jewellery shops, four money chargers, six NADRA Offices while 2,524 educational institutions, 69 banks, 170 jewellery shops, three money changers, five NADRA offices have been registered in DI Khan. Similarly, a total of 6,248 educational institutions, 122 bank, 383 jewellery shops, 21 money changers, 24 NADRA offices and 34 hospitals have successfully been linked with the One Click alert system in Malakand region.

It may be recalled that police have developed the system with the help of Safe City Project Pakistan to face emergency situation with prompt response. The facility would help police to find out the target venue with complete details through Google earth mappings.